Mary Lou Young Craig
1938 - 2020
Mary Lou Young Craig

November 7, 1938 - September 17, 2020

Mary Lou Young Craig, 81, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 7, 1938, to the late Noah Young and Cora Huffman Young in Burke County.

Mary Lou was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Lynn Craig; son, Terry Carrol Craig; three sisters, Viola, Gladys and Ruby; and two brothers, Darrell and Harley.

Survivors include her husband, Carrol Russell Craig of the home; daughters, Patricia Childress and husband, Ronnie, of Dudley Shoals and Denise Mathis of Icard; son, Carrol Craig Jr. and wife, Trish, of Panama City, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Buford Young and Tony Young of Hildebran.

A visitation will be held today (Saturday, Sept. 19), from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church. She will lie in state an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Rick Davis will be officiating the service.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hickory Funeral Home
SEP
20
Lying in State
02:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
SEP
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
