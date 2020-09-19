Barry Wayne StarnesSeptember 8, 1959 - September 17, 2020Barry Wayne Starnes, 61, of Lenoir, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.Born Sept. 8, 1959, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Bobby Wayne Starnes and Bertha Moretz Starnes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Guy and Ruth Starnes; and maternal grandparents, Frank and Mattie Moretz. He was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church.Those left to cherish his memory are his step-mother, Mary Starnes of Harmony; two brothers, Jerry Dean Starnes and Tony Lynn Starnes of Bethlehem; niece, Jerica Broome; nephew, Brandon Starnes; three aunts, Faye Spilce, Wanda Starnes, and Alvania Starnes; uncle, Danny Moretz; a very special friend, Mildred Bowman, whom was like a mother to him; other relatives and special friends, Scottie and Debbie Starnes, Steve and Brenda Brown, Lisa and Brent Bowman, and Debbie Shrum; and numerous cousins.A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Bumgarner, will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, at Oakwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. Mr. Starnes will lie-in-state at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, from 9 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church, c/o the cemetery fund, 54 Oakwood Baptist Church Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.