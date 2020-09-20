1/1
Phillip Neil Dietz
1964 - 2020
Phillip Neil Dietz

June 22, 1964 - September 18, 2020

Phillip Neil Dietz, 56, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.

Born June 22, 1964, he was the son of Phyllis Passmore Dietz and the late James D. Dietz Sr. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Dietz.

Phillip was a lifelong Hickory resident and a graduate of Fred T. Foard High School. He had a career in trucking where he worked for both Dietz Motor Lines and W&L Motor Lines. He loved the outdoors, watching wildlife and listening to music.

He is survived by his son, Justin Dietz; mother, Phyllis Dietz; brother, Jim Dietz and wife, Deborah, all of Hickory; and a number of aunts, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, in Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Nicole Carson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hickory Soup Kitchen, 110 2nd St. Pl., SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
