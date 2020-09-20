Jack AbernethyDecember 12, 1927 - September 18, 2020Jack Durant Abernethy, 92, of Conover, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.He was born Dec. 12, 1927 in Catawba County, to the late Frank and Sydnie Lominac Clark. Jack was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover and served in the National Guard. He retired from the local ABC Store where he worked as a store clerk for many years. Jack enjoyed wood working, bee keeping, golfing, fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sidney Abernethy and great-grandson, Mason Abernethy.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Nellie Eckard Abernethy of the home; daughter, Karen Reinhardt and husband, Bobby, of Conover; grandchildren, Ashley Huffman, Bobby Reinhardt II, Derek Abernethy and Robbie Winters; and great-grandchildren, Landon Huffman, Brooke Huffman and Sydnie Abernethy.A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Angela Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will be available from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Pallbearers are Bobby Reinhardt II, Derek Abernethy, Mark Hollar, Robert Huffman and Landon Huffman.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.