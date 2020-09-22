Douglas "Doug" Eugene SteelmanNovember 8, 1962 - September 12, 2020Douglas "Doug" Eugene Steelman, 57, of Hickory passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his residence.Born November 8, 1962, in Alexander County, he was the son of Connie Harrington Steelman and the late Jimmy Mack Steelman. In addition to his father, Doug was preceded in death by his niece, Cheyenne Moses.Survivors include his husband, Alan Elrod of the home; sister, Dara S. Wilkins; niece, Kennedy Moses; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hickory Humane Society.