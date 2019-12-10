Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron J. Taylor Jr.

Send Flowers
Aaron J. Taylor Jr. Obituary
Aaron Jacob Taylor Jr., 90, of Litchfield, passed away Dec. 7, 2019 at his home. He was born November 29, 1929 in North Adams to Aaron J. and Alta (Young) Taylor Sr. He married Merrilee Austin on October 5, 1952 and she survives.

Services for Aaron J. Taylor Jr. will be held Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -