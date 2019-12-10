|
Aaron Jacob Taylor Jr., 90, of Litchfield, passed away Dec. 7, 2019 at his home. He was born November 29, 1929 in North Adams to Aaron J. and Alta (Young) Taylor Sr. He married Merrilee Austin on October 5, 1952 and she survives.
Services for Aaron J. Taylor Jr. will be held Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019