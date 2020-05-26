Home

Albert G Landers Jr. Obituary
Albert G. Landers Jr., age 42, of Osseo, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home.

In the interest of public health and by executive order from the state of Michigan requiring 10 people or fewer for social gathering, a visitation with social distancing for Albert Landers Jr. will take place noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Family graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 26, 2020
