Alex R. Henvey, of North Adams, passed away on his 56th birthday Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
He was born May 22, 1963, in Hillsdale to Richard & Sue Ellen (Balser) Henvey.
Alex married Alicia M. Baker on May 16, 1997 and she survives.
Alex was formerly employed at the Cardinal Group in Hillsdale. Alex was very involved with Habitat for Humanity. He and Alicia built their home in North Adams with the help of that organization. He was also an avid hunter.
Surviving besides his wife, Alicia and mother, Sue Ellen (Balser) Sawyer are three children, Alex Henvey Jr., Paige and Josephine Henvey; four siblings, Mike Henvey, Eric (Lynn) Henvey, Lisa Bearden and Betsy Sawyer; and his fur babies, Toby the German shepherd and his cats, Nala and Millie.
Alex was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time for Alex Henvey. Memorial services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Habitat for Humanity of Hillsdale Co. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 24, 2019