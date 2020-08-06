Alfred Loren Emens Sr., age 75, of Waldron, passed away on August 2, 2020, suddenly at his home.
He was born on May 25, 1945, in Hudson, to Fred Emens and Loraine (Fellows) Linebrink. Alfred was a 1963 graduate of Hillsdale High School. On October 3, 1965 in Hillsdale, Alfred married Barbara J. Moyer and she survives. Alfred proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from October 6, 1965 to September 5, 1967. He was a member of the Waldron Wesleyan Church, farmed with his brother, and worked for Adrian Steel, retiring on December 31, 2010. Al enjoyed spending time with his family either playing with the kids, grandkids, or great grandkids or spent countless hours at their sporting events and other activities.
In addition to his wife, Barabara, he is survived by his son Alfred Jr. (Veronica) of Cedar Creek, TX; a daughter, Shelley (John) Reed of North Adams; four grandchildren, Justin (Samantha) Reed, Dylan Reed, Connor (AnnaLisa) Emens, and Cassidy Emens; three great grandchildren, Matthew Reed, LeliAnna and Ginevieve Emens. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Lewis Linebrink; and two brothers, James and Donald.
Funeral services for Alfred will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services at Waldron Wesleyan Church with Pastor Mark Stiver officiating. Burial will be in Prattville Cemetery with full military rites.
Those planning a memorial contribution in Alfred's memory are asked to consider Waldron Wesleyan Church or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson has been entrusted with arrangements.