Alice J. Benge, 72, of Allen, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born May 12, 1947 in Quincy to Dean and Marian (Hall) Balcom.
She graduated from Reading High School and enjoyed mowing, cutting wood, going camping, cooking for her family and doing anything that was outdoors.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Frank) Snarski of Lyons and Megan (Jason) Ladd of Allen; grandchildren, Michael (Lynn), Kaitlyn, James (Alex), Andrew (fiancee' Shelly), Rebecca and Thomas Snarski and Emma and Gracie Ladd; great grandchildren, Claire, Wyatt and Lilah Snarski; sister, Kay Pidcock and brothers, Roger (Maxine) Balcom and Scott (Cheryl) Balcom.
Funeral services for Alice J. Benge will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the North Reading Baptist Church with Pastor Jared Bignell officiating. Interment will follow in Allen Cemetery. Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020