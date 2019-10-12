|
Allan D. "Big Al" Loeffler, age 89, of Sylvania, formerly of Hillsdale, MI, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lakes of Sylvania.
He was born on May 22, 1930 to Clarence and Ruby (Davis) Loeffler in Toledo. Allan was a banker for many years and was the branch manager for Ohio Citizens Bank. He worked at Raceway Park Toledo, OH as the money room attendant and at Glendale Downs in Hillsdale, MI. He was the broker/owner of Universal Number One Real Estate Company in Hillsdale County, MI. Allan enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. He loved being the Manager for the Beatles Tribute Band, "Shout!" and "The Travelers" which he did for many years. Allan was a devoted father, papa and husband, and loved nothing more than taking care of his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Allan is survived by his loving daughters, Jackie (Ron) Merritt, Vickie Purcell and Robin (Dale) Togni; grandchildren, Chris (Tammi) White, Jessica Fogel, and Amanda Merritt; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Alana, Jacob, Kamyrn, Cooper, and Aiden; and many other family members and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Marilyn, September 2, 2019; daughter, Wendy Rae Loeffler; siblings, Dorothy, Joan, Larry and Bill.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo. OH 43615 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019