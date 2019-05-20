|
Allen John "AJ" Marry, 36, of Tecumseh, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born January 28, 1983, in Adrian, he was the son of John and Gwen (Berry) Marry. Both survive of Hudson.
A memorial gathering of family, friends and students will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. inside the Tecumseh High School track facility, and a candlelight vigil will follow outside at the football field at 8 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, May 23, from 1:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson. A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of AJ Marry will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to be presided by Father Todd Koenigsknecht. Private burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Hudson, and a fellowship luncheon will be shared at Hudson High School.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of AJ are suggested to the Hudson or Tecumseh Wrestling Club.
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 20, 2019