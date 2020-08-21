Alton E. "Al" Knoll, age 89, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the MacRitchie North Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. He was born February 2, 1931 in Nashville, Michigan to Earl and Cleone (Everett) Knoll. Al married Dorothy Irene Snyder on February 6, 1954 and she preceded him in death on February 11, 2006.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Al Knoll will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 6:00-8:00 PM with a scripture service to begin at 7:30 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Masks and social distancing are required for all indoor gatherings. A full obituary will follow in Saturday's Hillsdale Daily News.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Hospice of Hillsdale County.
