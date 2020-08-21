1/
Alton E Knoll
1931 - 2020
Alton E. ""Al"" Knoll, age 89, of Hillsdale and formerly of Grass Lake, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at MacRitchie North Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale.
He was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Nashville, Mich., to Earl and Cleone (Everett) Knoll. Al married Dorothy Irene Snyder on Feb. 6, 1954, and she preceded him in death Feb. 11, 2006.
Al graduated from Nashville High School and he received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Michigan State University. Al proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as an electrical engineer at Spartan Electronics in Jackson for more than 30 years. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale, Knights of Columbus, Hillsdale Elks Lodge Post #1575 and Hillsdale American Legion. Al was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and playing golf.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Knoll of Nashville, Robert (Cindy) Knoll of Greensboro, N.C., and David (Heidi) Knoll of Hillsdale; and three grandchildren, Stephanie Knoll, Robert Knoll Jr. and Heidi Knoll.
In addition to his wife, Irene Knoll, Al was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barbara Knoll; and two brothers, Francis ""Frank"" and James Knoll.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Al Knoll will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale, with Fr. David Reamsnyder officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, with a scripture service to begin at 7:30 p.m., at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Masks and social distancing are required for all indoor gatherings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
07:30 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Sending peace, sympathy, prayers and lots of love to you and your family.
Lora and Mac
Lora and Dean McPhail
Friend
