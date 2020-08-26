1/1
Alvin D Riddle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin D. Riddle, age 78, of Osseo passed on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his daughter's home in Litchfield. He was born on December 9, 1941, in Branch County to Clive and Evelyn (Hedglin) Riddle. He married Norma Betzer on February 16, 1963, in Hudson and she preceded him in death on December 4, 2010. Alvin was a self-employed farmer, retiring in 2002.

Alvin is survived by two daughters, Arlene (Mark) Johnson of Bronson and Linda (Michael) Finegan of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Kayla Johnson, Dallas (Haley) Finegan, Matthew Finegan, and Adam Finegan; one great grandchild, Logan Finegan; four brothers; and one sister. In addition to his wife, Norma, Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation for Alvin will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed to visit with the family at a time and masks are required.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Brad Parish officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Alvin's memory may be given to the Hillsdale Humane Society or to a charity of the donor's choice. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved