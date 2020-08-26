Alvin D. Riddle, age 78, of Osseo passed on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his daughter's home in Litchfield. He was born on December 9, 1941, in Branch County to Clive and Evelyn (Hedglin) Riddle. He married Norma Betzer on February 16, 1963, in Hudson and she preceded him in death on December 4, 2010. Alvin was a self-employed farmer, retiring in 2002.
Alvin is survived by two daughters, Arlene (Mark) Johnson of Bronson and Linda (Michael) Finegan of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Kayla Johnson, Dallas (Haley) Finegan, Matthew Finegan, and Adam Finegan; one great grandchild, Logan Finegan; four brothers; and one sister. In addition to his wife, Norma, Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; nine brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation for Alvin will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed to visit with the family at a time and masks are required.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Brad Parish officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions in Alvin's memory may be given to the Hillsdale Humane Society or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.