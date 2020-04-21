|
|
Amanda Joy Carpenter, 10/14/1979-04/13/2020, born and raised in Michigan, passed unexpectedly in Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by Pam Carpenter and grandmother Joyce Beeney.
Survived by beloved parents Laura and John Allbright; Jim and Alfie Carpenter; siblings Terry and Donna Carpenter, James and Stephanie Carpenter, Sarah and Bill Bradley, Amy and Scott Owens, Tabatha and Brian Beach, Trinity and Matt Trouten, Banjoman and Heather Allbright, Christopher Carpenter. Todd Berry; many aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be taking place. Celebration of life to be held at a later date yet to be announced.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020