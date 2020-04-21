Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda J. Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda J. Carpenter Obituary
Amanda Joy Carpenter, 10/14/1979-04/13/2020, born and raised in Michigan, passed unexpectedly in Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by Pam Carpenter and grandmother Joyce Beeney.

Survived by beloved parents Laura and John Allbright; Jim and Alfie Carpenter; siblings Terry and Donna Carpenter, James and Stephanie Carpenter, Sarah and Bill Bradley, Amy and Scott Owens, Tabatha and Brian Beach, Trinity and Matt Trouten, Banjoman and Heather Allbright, Christopher Carpenter. Todd Berry; many aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be taking place. Celebration of life to be held at a later date yet to be announced.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -