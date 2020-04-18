|
Andrea L. Paul, age 49, of Hillsdale, passed away suddenly Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the Hillsdale Hospital. She was born January 19, 1971 in Hillsdale to Steve and Cheryl (Perrin) Paul, she survives in Hillsdale.
Andrea was employed at Sud-Z Dry Cleaners in Hillsdale, a graduate of Hillsdale High School in 1989. In her free time she enjoyed painting, working with stained glass and was an avid cook. Andrea was a loving and giving friend.
Surviving besides her mother Cheryl of Hillsdale is a brother, Geoffrey (Kristie) Paul of Round Lake, Illinois; four nieces and nephews; uncle, John (Laura) Perrin and aunt, Judi (Larry) Rice.
A memorial gathering for Andrea Paul is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit. www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020