Andrea L. Paul age 49 of Hillsdale, passed away suddenly Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the Hillsdale Hospital. She was born January 19, 1971 in Hillsdale to Steve and Cheryl (Perrin) Paul, she survives in Hillsdale.

A memorial gathering for Andrea Paul will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Cheryl Paul's residence. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
