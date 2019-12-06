Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hillsdale Assembly of God Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillsdale Assembly of God Church
Andrew D Bearden


1971 - 2019
Andrew D Bearden Obituary
Andrew D. Bearden, 48, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. He was born June 25, 1971 in Hillsdale. Andy was married December 26, 2008 to Amber Bable and she survives.

Andy was a graduate of St. Regis High School in St. Regis, Montana. He was a contractor with many certifications in heating and cooling. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. Andy was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and especially enjoyed mushroom hunting and deer antler hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

Surviving besides his wife Amber of Hillsdale and mother, Linda Rowe of Coldwater are two children, Chelsea (Michael) Pickford of Quincy and Drew (Sherri) Bearden of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Isabella Hale, Aaliyah Wainscott, Rachael Pickford and Paisley Pickford; two brothers, Paul Bearden and Matt (Kelly) Bearden, both of Jonesville.

Memorial services for Andy Bearden will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Hillsdale Assembly of God Church with Pastor Charles Crowder officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday from noon until services at the church where everyone attending the visitation or memorial service is encouraged to wear their camouflage gear in memory of Andy. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Andy. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
