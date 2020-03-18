|
|
Ann D. Bluth, 86, of Jonesville, formerly of Toledo, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home. She was born August 8, 1933 in Toledo to Robert and Herma (Dorcas) Bayer. Ann married Alan Bluth on February 20, 1954 and he survives.
Ann graduated from Sylvania Burnam High School in Toledo in 1951 and she attended Davis Business College in Toledo. Ann was a gifted artist who also enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed antiquing and running an antique booth at Hog Creek in Allen. For 33 years, Ann and Alan enjoyed wintering in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Lakeland, Florida.
In addition to her husband of 66 years, Alan Bluth, Ann is survived by two daughters, Karen (Eugene) Molenaur of Holland, Ohio and Margaret (Bruce) Dooley of Lake Worth, Florida; three sons, Mark Bluth of Baldwin, Michigan, Craig Bluth of Toledo, Ohio and Todd Bluth of Holland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Justin (Molly) of Columbus, OH, Mark Bluth, Jr. of Conroe, TX, Alex (Lindsey) of Cygnet, OH, Taylor (Kaitlyn) Depew of Newark, OH, Christian Dooley of Lake Worth, FL, Troy (Erin) Bluth of Pomfret, M.D. and Derek Bluth of Washington, D.C.; five great-grandchildren, Penny and Miles Molenaur, Navayah Bluth, Emma and Connor Depew and Tucker Bluth ; three brothers, David (Barbara) Bayer of Mesa, Arizona, Michael Bayer of Holland, Ohio and Philip (Jennifer) Bayer of Riga, Michigan and son-in-law, Jim DePew of Pemberville, Ohio.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tracy DePew; granddaughter, Misti Bluth and brother, Robert Bayer, Jr.
At Ann's request, there will be no services at this time and interment will take place in Toledo at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020