Anna E. Hubbell, 94, of Reading, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Drew's Country Living of Hillsdale. She was born October 8, 1924 in Hudson to Roy and Mina (Hammond) Horton. Anna married Robert Hubbell on April 21, 1943 and he preceded her in death in 2000.
She graduated from Reading High School in 1942. Anna had been the secretary for the Superintendant of Reading Schools and the bookkeeper working at Wagner Industries, Reading Lumber for 21 years, Reading Brass and lastly at Bilcor. She was a member of Reading Nazarene Church with positions of board member, missionary treasurer and counter of finances for many years. She also monitored the heating, lights and opening and closing of the church. Anna also enjoyed making quilts, gardening and going to The Gospel Barn every Saturday.
Surviving are her daughter, Judith (Edward) Pollins of Reading; son, James (Diane) Hubbell of Hillsdale; grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Monroe of Dewitt and Tyler (Elizabeth) Hubbell of Joliet, IL and great grandchildren, Ashley Monroe and Phoebe Hubbell.
In addition to her husband, Robert, Anna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde and George Horton; step-sisters, Maxine Ryan, Viola Seely and Elizabeth Woll.
A funeral service for Anna E. Hubbell will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Tyler Hubbell officiating. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Reading Nazarene Church or Hospice of Hillsdale County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 31, 2019