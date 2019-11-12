|
Anna May Frank, 89, of Pittsford, MI passed away Thursday morning, November 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice of Hillsdale County. She was born May 20, 1930 in Pittsford, MI the daughter of the late Clifton and Margaret (Carpenter) Lyon Sr. She married Herbert Henry Frank on November 26, 1948, in Pittsford, MI and he preceded her in death on January 17, 2015.
Anna May was a home maker, lifelong Pittsford area resident and graduated from Pittsford High Class of 1948. She was a member of Lickley Corners Baptist Church, Farm Bureau, Pittsford Garden Club and hobbies included cooking, gardening, sewing, planting flowers and playing the organ. She dearly loved her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving Anna May are three sons, Alfred Daniel (Darlene) Frank of DeLand, FL, Edward C. Frank and Reed P. Frank both of Pittsford, MI; six grandchildren, Jason, Brian, Ashley, Pat, Andrew and Christa and 14 great grandchildren; three sisters, Laberta Dell of Kenosha, WI, Betty Kaye Shirah of Bonifay, FL Margrie Lyon Bridenback of Blue Ridge, GA; two brothers, Harry Lyon of Haines City, FL and Fred Paul of Manitou Beach, MI.
Anna May was preceded in death by her parents, husband four sisters, two in infancy, Mary Ellen Berger and Wilma Harmon, two brothers, Clifton Lyon Jr. and Kenneth P. Paul.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson. A funeral service for Anna May will be held Tuesday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle Funeral in Hudson with Pastor John Poole officiating. Burial will follow in Lickley Corners Cemetery in Wright Township.
Memorial contributions to honor Anna May be made to Lickley Corners Baptist Church, Pittsford Garden Club and Hospice of Hillsdale County. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019