Anna Marie Rose, age 89, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born September 14, 1929 in Kunkle, Ohio to Glenn and Vondale (Davis) Fisher. Anna Marie was married to Richard Rose and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2016.
Anna Marie graduated from Hillsdale High School and formerly employed as an executive secretary at Allied Products in Hillsdale. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, gardening and traveling across the world with her husband. Anna Marie was a former member of the Hillsdale Elks Lodge. She loved helping others, contributed much to charity, made friends easily and had a special touch with children. She was a scout den mother, had reading buddies and helped organize the 1947 Tween Towers class reunions.
Survivors include two children, Marchelle Rose of Hillsdale and Scott (Carol) Rose of Battle Ground, Washington and three grandchildren, Matthew Gering, Terra (Eric Ashlie-Vinke) Rose and Max Rose.
In addition to her husband, Anna Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Doug.
Graveside services for Anna Marie Rose will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorials are suggested to the Hillsdale Salvation Army. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 29, 2019