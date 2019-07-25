|
|
Anna Marie Rose, age 89, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born September 14, 1929 in Kunkle, Ohio to Glenn and Vondale (Davis) Fisher. Anna Marie was married to Richard Rose and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2016. He was born December 26, 1925 in Hillsdale to Donald & Doris (Sawyer) Rose.
A celebration of life gathering for Richard and Anna Rose will take place Friday, July 26, 2019 beginning at 12:00 PM at the family home at 2151 East Bacon Road in Hillsdale with refreshments being served. Graveside committal services will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 25, 2019