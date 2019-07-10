|
|
Arlon Ervin Elser, 83, died Friday, June 21, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. Former resident of Battle Creek, MI. Son of Ervin Elser and Wilma (VanPatten) Elser.
He leaves his wife of 65 years, Shirley (Denbrock) Elser; his sons David Elser and Brian Elser (Debra); his grandchildren Samantha Henry-Winchell (Jeremy), Keith Keating Sr. (Bridget) and Chantelle Keating; his four great-grandchildren; his sisters Krenlyn McGuire (Mick), Carolyn Hollstein (Ron), Sandra Yeager, and Deanna Elser; his brother Gregory Elser (Eloise); his many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
From 1975 to 1993, he was with the W. K. Kellogg Foundation of Battle Creek, Michigan before retiring to Florida.
The Celebration of Life will be held July 15, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Litchfield, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251; Litchfield Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 364, Litchfield, MI. 49252; Moffitt Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 23827, Tampa, FL. 33623-3827.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 10, 2019