Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlon Elser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Arlon E Elser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Arlon E Elser Obituary
Arlon Ervin Elser, 83, died Friday, June 21, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. Former resident of Battle Creek, MI. Son of Ervin Elser and Wilma (VanPatten) Elser.
He leaves his wife of 65 years, Shirley (Denbrock) Elser; his sons David Elser and Brian Elser (Debra); his grandchildren Samantha Henry-Winchell (Jeremy), Keith Keating Sr. (Bridget) and Chantelle Keating; his four great-grandchildren; his sisters Krenlyn McGuire (Mick), Carolyn Hollstein (Ron), Sandra Yeager, and Deanna Elser; his brother Gregory Elser (Eloise); his many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
From 1975 to 1993, he was with the W. K. Kellogg Foundation of Battle Creek, Michigan before retiring to Florida.
The Celebration of Life will be held July 15, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Litchfield, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251; Litchfield Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 364, Litchfield, MI. 49252; Moffitt Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 23827, Tampa, FL. 33623-3827.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.