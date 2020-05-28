Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Arnold A. Petrie

Arnold A. Petrie Obituary
Arnold Albert Petrie, age 78 years of Jonesville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 5, 1941, in Adrian, the son of Howard S. and Leonia (Bump) Petrie.

Arnold attended North Adams Schools and earned his GED through Hillsdale High School in 1985. He married Sharon L. MeGee on April 24, 1972, in Horton and she survives. Arnold was a self employed mechanic. He loved working on cars, fishing and spending time with his family. He was dearly loved and will be miss by all who knew him.

Surviving besides his wife, Sharon are their 10 children, Brian (Lisa) Anderson of Manitou Beach, Annette (Ralph) Beard of Albion, Darrel Petrie of Addison, Joe Petrie of Jerome, Mark Petrie of Jonesville, Pete (Tanya) Petrie of Jonesville, Sara (Terry) Ballmer of Hillsdale, Veronica (Bill) Beard of Hillsdale, Priscilla Nelson of Jonesville, and Nicole Kemplin of Jackson a daughter-in-law, Penny Petrie of Jackson, 37 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, a brother, Jim Petrie of Jonesville, 4 sisters, Sharon Decker of Jonesville, Betty (Bill) Dearth of Jonesville, Sandy Oulch of Brooklyn and Darlene (Randy) Belknap of Brooklyn, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Petrie, parents, 3 brothers, 2 grandsons and a great granddaughter.

Private graveside services were held at Church's Corners Cemetery in Wheatland Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan with Dr. Samuel E. Wickard officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 28, 2020
