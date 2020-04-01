|
|
Arnold W. Mandrick, age 92, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. He was born June 28, 1927 in Detroit to William and Ella (Wankee) Mandrick. Arnold married Mary Leaders on April 15, 1982 and she survives.
Arnold was employed as an engineer at Aeroquip in Jackson. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hillsdale. Arnold loved woodworking and making crafts. He also enjoyed doing genealogy, golfing, playing chess and gardening with his wife, Mary. Arnold was a member of the Hills and Dales Square Dance Club, he and Mary loved square dancing.
In addition to his wife, Mary Mandrick, Arnold is survived by three step-daughters, Janice (Toby) Wigent of Reading, Peggy Kalis of Plymouth and Barbara (Doug) Newell of Dallas, Texas, one daughter in law Karen Leaders (David) of Quincy, three step-sons; Donald (Laura) Leaders of Detroit, Doug (Brenda) Schedeler of Michigan Center, Terry (Susan) Schedeler of Grapevine, Texas and Eric Schedeler of Scottsdale Arizona; Twenty-six grandchildren; Twenty-eight great-grandchildren and one brother, Wilford Mandrick of Cheboygan, Michigan, one sister Eileen Kraepel.
Arnold was preceded in death by his former wife, Freda Jane Johnson. Sister Ida Bonnett, sister, Margaret Callaghan and sister, Elizabeth Licht, one step-son David Leaders.
In the interest of public health and safety, private funeral services for Arnold Mandrick will be held at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. The family invites friends to join a live webcast of the service on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. by visiting the tribute wall on Arnold's obituary page at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com. Interment will follow at Cambria Cemetery #2.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020