Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Arrol Cuthrell

Arrol Cuthrell Obituary
Arrol (née Waterbury, Eichler) Cuthrell of Clarkston, died July 10, 2019, at age 90.
Preceded in death by her husbands Max Waterbury and Alfred Cuthrell, brothers Marvin and Warren. Beloved mother of Marc Waterbury, Toni (Chris) Stanton, Scott (Marilyn) Waterbury. Loving stepmother of Constance (Rick) Buss and Michael Cuthrell. Proud grandmother of Kay, Ryan, Aaron, Adrian, Elliot, Matt, Jennifer, Brian, Arlene, David, Seth, and six great grandchildren.
Arrol was a 1947 graduate of Hillsdale High School. Arrol spent her career helping those with special needs for 20 years at Pontiac School District.
After retirement, Arrol enjoyed spending her time cooking, playing cards, traveling with her husband Al, and being with her family on Houghton Lake.
Arrol will be remembered by her family and friends for her countless stories and never-ending generosity for others.
Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Campus for Mendelson 2450 Watkins Lake Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48328.  
Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019
