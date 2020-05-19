|
Arthur Frank Adams, 95, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born August 11, 1924, in Prattville, to Frank and Etta (Bacon) Adams. Arthur married Della Mae Elliott on April 2, 1944, and she preceded him in death in 1999.
Arthur was a tool-and-die maker at Simpson Industries in Fremont, Ind. He enjoyed being in the great outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening and raising his cattle. He also enjoyed going to Steuben County Speedway and Butler Motor Speedway to watch the races. Arthur loved mowing his yard and taking care of the farm. He was a great provider, loving husband, father and grandfather. Arthur loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His family always came first. Arthur's sense of humor and joy of life made him so much fun to be around.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathleen Inez Middleton of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one son, Michael Arthur (Annette) Adams of Hudson; one brother, Keith (Joanne) Adams of Guthrie, Okla.; eight grandchildren, Brent (Judy) Middleton, Nathan Adams, Michael Adams Jr., Chad (Christina) Adams, Zeke Adams, Jennifer Adams, Alysia (Kevin) Comerford and Tina Shaw; 21 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, Della, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty and Juanita; and 10 brothers, Clifford, George, Jasper, Jason, Carl, Orlin, Wayne, Paul, Raymond and Billy.
In the interest of public health and by executive order from the state of Michigan requiring 10 people or fewer for social gathering, a private family service with social distancing for Arthur Frank Adams will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday May 21, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, with Pastor Phyllis Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow in Leonardson Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Friends are encouraged to attend only if they are comfortable in doing so and healthy. Please wear your mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions are suggested to or donor's choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 19, 2020