Arthur Stewart Etchey, 63, of Cambria passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the VA Ann Arbor Health Care System. He was born May 23, 1955 in Hillsdale to Arthur and Sarah (McAllister) Etchey. He married Elaine Trotter on July 20, 1973 and she survives.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motor cycle rides and loved Michigan sports. He was a graduate of Reading High school and had also received his associate's degree from Jackson Community College. Arthur had worked as a tool and die maker but not before serving his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps.
In addition to his wife Elaine, Arthur is survived by one daughter, Sarah Etchey for Orlando, FL; two sons, Douglas (Dawn) Etchey of Tekonsha; Jason (Anica) Etchey of Sturgis; and three grandchildren.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Arthur Etchey will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home- George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Deb Cole officiating. Interment will follow in the Cambria II Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Veterans.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019