Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Etchey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Stewart Etchey


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Stewart Etchey Obituary
Arthur Stewart Etchey, 63, of Cambria passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the VA Ann Arbor Health Care System. He was born May 23, 1955 in Hillsdale to Arthur and Sarah (McAllister) Etchey. He married Elaine Trotter on July 20, 1973 and she survives.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motor cycle rides and loved Michigan sports. He was a graduate of Reading High school and had also received his associate's degree from Jackson Community College. Arthur had worked as a tool and die maker but not before serving his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps.
In addition to his wife Elaine, Arthur is survived by one daughter, Sarah Etchey for Orlando, FL; two sons, Douglas (Dawn) Etchey of Tekonsha; Jason (Anica) Etchey of Sturgis; and three grandchildren.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Arthur Etchey will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home- George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Deb Cole officiating. Interment will follow in the Cambria II Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Veterans.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now