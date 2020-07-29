Audrey Lattas, 90, of Hillsdale went home to be with the Lord with her family present in the comfort of her home on Monday, July 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, July 31 at 1 pm at the Mosherville cemetery in Mosherville, MI.
Audrey was born November 4, 1929 to Audrey and Alice (Smalls) Bills. She married Edward Lattas on September 19, 1947 and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2002.
Audrey's greatest joy was sewing, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family. She attended Countryside Baptist Church.
Audrey is survived by her children; David (Carol) Lattas of Hudson, Darlene Crouch of Hillsdale, and Patricia Benson of Ionia, her siblings; half-sister Ima Lee (Doug) Worden of Riga, step-brother George DePew of Tekonsha, step-brother Jim DePew of Jackson, step-sister Alice (Rich) Luther of Coloma, her grandchildren; Eric, Christy, Daniel, Amanda, Melissa, Bianca, Chaz, Erica, Ashley, Danielle, and Angela, her 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Audrey was also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Leona Katz, Wanda Karney, Duane Bills, Dollie Teller, Bob Bills, Charles Bills, Kenny Bills, step-sister Shirley Harris, and half-brother Leroy Bills.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice
