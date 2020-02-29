Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
Barbara A Brewer


1940 - 2020
Barbara A Brewer Obituary
Barbara A. Brewer, 79, of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Medilodge of Marshall. She was born September 4, 1940 to Ralph and Alice (Wilcox) Taylor. Barbara graduated from North Adams high school in 1958.

Barbara was involved in the Litchfield United Methodist Church where she helped in the food bank and also was part of the United Methodist Womens group. She was also part of the Red Hat Society in Florida.

Survivors include daughter, Annette (Ted) Lobdell of Litchfield; sons, Scott (Tammy) Hephner of Hillsdale, Troy Hephner of Elizabethtown, KY.; sisters, Dorothy Draper of Hillsdale, Beverly Jackson of Zephyrhills, FL; brother Dean Taylor of North Adams; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral Services for Barbara A. Brewer will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Reverend Julie Yoder-Elmore officiating. Interment will take place in Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Kidney Association or Heartland Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
