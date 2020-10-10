Barbara Ann Van Hemert, age 87, of Manitou Beach, formerly of Hudson, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Legacy Assisted Living Center in Jackson.
She was born March 4, 1933, in Grand Haven, to Robert Abraham and Adrianna Elizabeth (Ippel) French. She married David Lowell Van Hemert on March 6, 1953, in Muskegon. He preceded her in death May 28, 2016.
Barbara was raised in Muskegon Heights, where she attended Muskegon Christian School. She then lived in the Addison-Hudson-Manitou Beach area for many years. Barbara, along with her husband, David, owned and operated Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson, Addison and Onsted. She was a former member of Addison Congregational Church in Addison, present member of Hudson First United Methodist Church, member of Addison Women's Club for over 50 years, former member of Addison Women's Golf League, Hudson Women's Golf League, the Hudson Friday Club, the women's fellowship of her church, former member of Devils Lake Yacht Club, Hudson False Alarms and a trustee of Hudson Educational Foundation. Dave and Barb enjoyed many winters in Fort Myers, Fla. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at their lake home. Barbara was known for her classy attire and her famous fudge recipe. She was loved by many.
Barbara is survived by one daughter, Brenda S. LaFollette of Onsted; one son, Robert D. (Sheila) Van Hemert of Addison; five grandchildren, Troy D. (Jody) LaFollette of Dexter, Stephanie A. Van Hemert and her boyfriend, Rick Gramm, of Addison, Courtney L. (Bradley) Elston of Somerset, Jennifer M. Van Hemert and her fiancé Dennis Rumrill of Jackson and Nicole E. Van Hemert and her fiancé Trevor Maynard of Manitou Beach; six great-grandchildren, Megan LaFollette, Tyler LaFollette, Brody Earley, Hailey Eicher, Maddie Elston and Grayson Elston; one sister, Betty (Tony) Cavallaro of Eugene, Ore.; one brother-in-law, Roger Kroes of Spring Lake; two sisters-in-law, June Van Hemert of Muskegon and Muriel Thompson of Norton Shores; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Lowell Van Hemert; one son-in-law, Jack L. LaFollette; one sister, Jeanne A. Kroes; three brothers-in-law, Kenneth A. Van Hemert, John J. Van Hemert and Richard L. Thompson; and one sister-in-law, Dr. Ruth E. Van Hemert.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Carol J. Freeland officiating.
Burial will be made in Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Social distancing will be followed.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hudson First United Methodist Church. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
The Van Hemert family would like to thank the staff at Legacy Assisted Living Center and SouthernCare Hospice for the excellent care they gave to our mother.