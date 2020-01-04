Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Barbara B Hodge


1938 - 2020
Barbara B Hodge Obituary
Barbara B. Hodge, 81, of Osseo, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 22, 1938 in Allen Twp. to Emery & Mary (Patrick) Meade. Barbara was married March 22, 1981 to Richard Hodge and he survives.

Barbara enjoyed gardening, canning and quilting. She had resided in the Mosherville area the majority of her life and attended the Jonesville Schools.

Surviving besides her husband Richard are five children, Sherrie (Nick) Crites of Springtown, TX, Perry Hobart, III & Dawn Thompson of Hanover, Terrie Hobart of Osseo, Patrick (Jackie) Drumm of Carriere, MS, and Jodi (Keith) Coleman of Osseo; 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Charles, Raymond, Franices, George, Kenneth, Richard and Dale Meade.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Christopher Hobart and a sister Ruby Southwell.

Funeral services for Barbara Hodge will be Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Steven Skiba officiating. Interment will follow at the Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
