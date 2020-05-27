|
Barbara Doreen James, 86 years old , born September 23, 1933 in Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan and passed away on May 25, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility from Congestive Heart Failure.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Norman F. and Dorothy U. (Paige) Rehfield; a sister, Mary Lou (Rehfield) Tackett; her one true love, her husband of 55 years, Herbert C. James; and a son-in-law, Mark A. Jaeger.
Surviving are her two daughters, Becki Jaeger and Bonny (Daniel) DesJardin; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Brinley and Scott Jaeger; three great grandchildren, Emiliano, Selena, and Alejandro Jimenez; one great-great grandson, Emiliano M. Jimenez Jr.; and several cousins in Michigan and Canada.
Barbara graduated from McKenzie High School in Detroit, Michigan. She met her sweetheart at church (Littlefield Presbyterian Church) and also went to school with Herb. They married on January 23, 1953. Barbara followed him to Norfolk, Virginia while he was in the United States Navy. She moved back to Michigan while awaiting the birth of their first child. When Herb was discharged from the Navy they purchased their first home in Taylor, Michigan, where they raised their two daughters. In 1973, a decision was made to move the family business to Litchfield and relocate the family in Hillsdale, Michigan.
She loved taking Model A Club cruises with Herb. As well as many cruises in the Bahamas, Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska and enjoyed their winters in Arizona. They loved heading up to Manitoba, Canada for many James' Family Reunions on the Family Farm and to visit with their cousins. Several years ago she and her daughters took a New England Cruise with stops at Martha's Vineyard in Nantucket, Rhode Island, and stopped at several; other ports along the way. She always loved to travel.
Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will take place at the Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale, Michigan and will be officiated by Pastor Lynne McQuown. There will be no visitation or Celebration of Life services do to the Executive Order COVID19 restrictions. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hampton Funeral Home, as per Barbara's wishes. Memorial donations are suggested to go to the Hillsdale County Community Foundation C/O Herbert & Barbara James. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 27, 2020