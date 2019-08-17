|
|
Barbara Gray, 76, of Brooksville, Florida, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home. Barbara was the daughter of Clifford and Neva Tyler of Detroit, MI. The family moved to Hillsdale in 1956.
Born Barbara Jane Tyler on July 3, 1943 in Taylor, Michigan, she came to Brooksville 58 years ago from Hillsdale, Michigan. Barbara graduated from Hillsdale High School, class of 1961. On July 9, 1966 she married her love of 53 years, Gregory (Joe) Gray. She was the secretary for a principal in the Pinellas County School District and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her loving husband "Joe", son and daughter-in-law, Clifford & Roxanne Gray of New Port Richey, Florida, daughters and son-in-law, Nancy Gray & Pastor Bradley Friesen of Joplin, Missouri and Ann Marie Gray of Navarre, Florida, brothers, Clifford Tyler of Hillsdale, Michigan and James Tyler of Brooksville, Florida, sister and brother-in-law, Patricia & Darrel Williams of Hillsdale, Michigan, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Merritt Funeral Home, Spring Hill Chapel, with Pastor Bradley Friesen officiating.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019