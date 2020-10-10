1/
Barbara J. Dodge
1929 - 2020
Barbara J. Dodge, 91, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Arbor Manor in Spring Arbor.
She was born April 29, 1929, in Quincy, to Thomas and Geraldine (Smith) Henton. Barbara married Robert Dodge on November 10, 1946, and he preceded her in death October 10, 1982.
Barbara enjoyed listening to music, dancing and playing the piano and accordion. She loved flower gardening and was especially fond of irises. Barbara also enjoyed word searches and reading.
Survivors include two daughters, Peggy (Lehr) Dwyer of Clark Lake and Patty (Jack) Brigham of Jackson; five grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Knapp of Coldwater and Wanita Russell of Battle Creek; and two brothers, Charles (Sue) Knapp and Nelson (Gail) Knapp, both of Coldwater.
In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by three siblings, Wanda Robinson, Lowell Knapp and Leon Knapp
Memorial services for Barbara Dodge will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perennial Park Senior Center or a humane society of the donor's choice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
