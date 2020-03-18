|
Barbara J. Glendening, 91, of Bradenton, Florida and formerly of Ford Lake, Michigan passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with loved ones at her side. She was born February 27, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Alex & Myrtle Mae (Ford) Fox. She was married November 12, 1950 to Burl Glendening.
Barbara was a graduate of Ypsilanti High School and graduated from Albion College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a teacher, member of the General Federation of Women's Club, was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, was a troop leader for both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, and taught water aerobics for many years. Barbara will be remembered for her sharp brain, winning card playing ability, the ability to meet everyone with a smile, and her love for Burl, the family, and her friends.
Survivors include four children, Bruce Glendening, Brent (Elizabeth) Glendening, Brian (Nancy) Glendening, and Beth Bridges, and four grandchildren, Laura Glendening, Chris (Priyam) Glendening, Miles (Loganne),Glendening, and Benjamin Glendening. Brother in-law George Glendening also survives.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Burl in 2010 and five siblings.
Interment will be at the Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford Michigan.
Contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020