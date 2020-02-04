|
Barbara June Rose Potter, 93, of Adrian and formerly of Reading, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Drews Village Green in Hillsdale. She was born June 17, 1926 in Osseo to Hershel and Ethel (McDowell) Betts. She married Robert "Bob" Potter on May 17, 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1999.
Barbara graduated from Reading High School and went on to be a beautician. She loved to play BINGO, golf, visit casinos, play cards and travel.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Moreland of Hillsdale and Bettsy (Richard) Darm of Adrian; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; three brothers and one sister.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son, Barry Potter and son-in-law, Frank Moreland.
Graveside services for Barbara Potter will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading with Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020