Barbara L. Rizner
1929 - 2020
Barbara L. Rizner, age 91, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at The Lodge at Taylor Assisted Living.
She was born September 20, 1929, in Blissfield, to Herman and Agnus (Marks) Knoblauch. Barb married Howard Rizner on December 27, 1951, and he preceded her in death October 7, 2012.
Barb graduated from Morenci High School and she received her bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University in music education. For many years, Barb was the orchestra teacher at David Middle School in Hillsdale. She was an active member of Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church. Barb's passion in life was music, having played violin in the Hillsdale College Community Orchestra, Adrian Symphony and Hillsdale Arts Chorale. Barb and Howard enjoyed spending summers at the Grand Teton National Park. She also enjoyed reading, world events and spending time supporting Hillsdale County community activities.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Emma Martinez and Frosty Sharp, for their loving care and companionship.
Barb is survived by two sons, Gary (Ellen) Rizner of Holland and Dan (Kim) Rizner of Green Castle, Ind.; four grandchildren, Caitlin (Jeff) White, Ben Rizner, Angela (Luke) Frydenger and Amanda Rizner and four great-grandchildren, Colin and Britta White, William and Meda Frydenger.
In addition to her husband, Howard Rizner, Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Charlotte Aldrich and Herbert Knoblauch.
Private family graveside services for Barbara Rizner will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church or Hillsdale Arts Chorale. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences with the family.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
