Barbara P. Boyle, 86, of Mosherville, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo. She was born in Litchfield on November 19, 1933 to William J. and Vera (Weston) Barnard. Barbara married Kenneth "Dale" Boyle on September 24, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Barbara attended Concord Public Schools. She was a member of the Mosherville Ladies Aide Society. She worked at the Jonesville laundry mat for several years and also attended Mosherville Community Church.
Barbara is survived by three sons, Ronald (Kathi) Boyle of Jonesville, Brian Boyle of Mosherville and Kenneth Boyle of Hillsdale; brother, Lynn Booth of Pulaski; two grandchildren, Christina (RJ) Dube' and Nicholas (Kelly) Boyle; four great grandchildren, Grace, Jacob and Olivia Dube' and Natalie Boyle.
In addition to her husband, Dale, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Donald and Bradley Boyle; two brothers, James Barnard and George Booth and step-sister, Lois Eckert.
A private graveside service for Barbara P. Boyle will be held at Mosherville Cemetery with Pastor Dean Leininger officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mosherville Ladies Aide.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020