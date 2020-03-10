Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden, Inc.
16300 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Somerset Congregational Church
Somerset, MI
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Somerset Congregational Church
Somerset, MI
View Map

Barbara Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Thompson Obituary
Barbara (Rickerd) Thompson, age 97, passed away peacefully March 3, 2020.
Born May 23, 1922, in Somerset, to LeGrand and Grace Rickerd, survivors include children, Joseph P. (Skip) Thompson Jr. (Kathy) of Lake Forest, Ill., and Kathleen G. Thompson (Jon Strempek) of Ann Arbor; grandchildren Kelly Thompson (Janette DeCaire) of Seattle, Capt. J. Patrick Thompson III, USN (Hilliary) of Virginia Beach, Va., Kerry Golden (Danny) of NYC, Maggie Anderson (Carl) of Darien, Conn., and Betsy Lucier (Timothy) of Lake Forest, Ill.; and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Patrick Thompson, and a son, R. Rickerd Thompson of Grosse Ile, both in 2008.
Visitation is noon Sunday, March 8, until the time of the remembrance service 2 p.m. at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral and burial Monday, March 9; Instate 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral 11 a.m. at Somerset Congregational Church, Somerset, MI. Memorial contributions to the Grosse Pointe League of Women Voters, 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 or Somerset Congregational Church, PO Box 41, Somerset Center, MI 49282.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -