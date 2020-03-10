|
Barbara (Rickerd) Thompson, age 97, passed away peacefully March 3, 2020.
Born May 23, 1922, in Somerset, to LeGrand and Grace Rickerd, survivors include children, Joseph P. (Skip) Thompson Jr. (Kathy) of Lake Forest, Ill., and Kathleen G. Thompson (Jon Strempek) of Ann Arbor; grandchildren Kelly Thompson (Janette DeCaire) of Seattle, Capt. J. Patrick Thompson III, USN (Hilliary) of Virginia Beach, Va., Kerry Golden (Danny) of NYC, Maggie Anderson (Carl) of Darien, Conn., and Betsy Lucier (Timothy) of Lake Forest, Ill.; and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Patrick Thompson, and a son, R. Rickerd Thompson of Grosse Ile, both in 2008.
Visitation is noon Sunday, March 8, until the time of the remembrance service 2 p.m. at Chas. Verheyden Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral and burial Monday, March 9; Instate 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral 11 a.m. at Somerset Congregational Church, Somerset, MI. Memorial contributions to the Grosse Pointe League of Women Voters, 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 or Somerset Congregational Church, PO Box 41, Somerset Center, MI 49282.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020