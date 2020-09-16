Pastor Benjamin Collins, 88, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. He was born January 30, 1932 in Skaggs, VA to Robert and Josephine (Meadows) Collins. He married Irene Bentley and she preceded him in death on August 18, 2006. He later married Sue Ann Warneke and she also preceded him in death on May 5, 2020.
Benjamin graduated high school in Whitesburg, KY and went on to earn his Bachelors and Masters Degree from Detroit Bible College. He also holds an Honorary PhD from Liberty University. Ben worked at Detroit Diesel for 27 years and also served as pastor at several churches in the Detroit area during that time. He later moved to Hillsdale county and was Pastor at Frontier Baptist Church and lastly at Crossroad Baptist Church in Waldron. Ben served his country in the US Air Force in the Korean War.
Survivors include six children, Ben Collins of Taylor, Vicky Potts of Hillsdale, Daniel (Shelia) Collins of Litchfield, Dwight (Camilla) Collins of Florida, Victor Collins of Hillsdale and John Collins of Hillsdale; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Velma Payton and Donald and Lenny Collins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both former wives, and siblings, Roberta Stallard, Ann Kelley, Richard, Conn, and Carl Collins.
Graveside services for Pastor Benjamin Collins will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township with Pastor David Wruck officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Social distancing and masks are required for entry into the building.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.