Bernadine Vincent,
1947 - 2020
Bernadine Vincent, 73, of Camden, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born July 3, 1947, in Hillsdale, to Sidney and Bessie (Nelson) Bassage. She married Gordon Vincent on July 9, 1967, and he survives.
Bernadine was a graduate of Reading High School in 1965. She was a bookkeeper at Richards RV in Reading for many years and also worked at Litchfield State Savings Bank in Camden and later at Watkins Oil. She served on the Camden-Frontier athletic boosters for more than 20 years. Bernadine loved decorating and shopping for Christmas and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Gordon, are two children, Deanna (Raynard) Moll of Hudson and James (Mandy) Vincent of Hillsdale; grandchildren Sydney, Kyle, Kayla, Rianna, Chase and Trey; and a sister, Bernice Hartman of Montgomery.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bob, Basil, Bruce and Buster Bassage; and sisters Beverly Sines, Bonnajean VanHoosear, Betty Benninghoff, Barbara Fleming and Beatrice Shook.
Visitation for Bernadine Vincent will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Woodbridge Cemetery in Woodbridge Township, with the Rev. Don Lee officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

