Bernadine Viola Schaedler , 84, of Waldron, died Saturday evening, May 4, 2019, at Jackson County Medical Care Facility. She was born May 15, 1934, in Berkey, Ohio, to the late Louis John and Frances (Burham) Timming.
Living her early life in Ohio, Bernadine graduated from Burnham High School in Sylvania with the Class of 1952. She married Harold C. Schaedler on February 28, 1953, in Ottawa Lake, MI, and they settled in Waldron. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1991.
Bernadine served as the Amboy Township Clerk in Hillsdale County for 33 years until her retirement in 2010. With her husband, she co-owned Harold's Bulldozing, and assisted with the clerical aspects of the business. She attended Silver Creek Brethren Church in Pioneer, OH, and was a member of the Michigan Milk Producers Association and the County Clerks Association. Bernadine and Harold enjoyed creating crafts together, especially wood pieces. She also enjoyed knitting, traveling, and watching golf.
Bernadine is survived by her four children, Melvin (Deb) Schaedler of Waldron, Thomas (Jody) Schaedler of Camden, Robin (Mark) Comfort of Adrian, and Dave (LouAnn) Schaedler of Waldron; nine grandchildren, Kim, Heather, Josh, Jason, Regan, Nathan, Gayle, James, and Brandon; 23 great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter, Sophia; and a brother-in-law, James (Polly) Schaedler of Waldron.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis and Cortland Timming, and a sister, Donna Timming.
A funeral service for Bernadine will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Terry Baldwin officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. Burial will take place in Waldron Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions in honor of Bernadine can be made to Waldron District Library or a .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2019