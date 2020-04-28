|
|
Bernice (Bernie) L. England, 92, of Hillsdale, MI passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo surrounded by family.
She was born August 5, 1927 in Lansing, MI to L J and Elizabeth (Miller) Baker. As a young woman growing up on a lake she loved to fish and trap with her father.
Bernice graduated from Michigan Center High School. After high school she worked as a secretary at Sparton's Factory in Jackson and as a receptionist and assistant to Dr. Landron in Michigan Center. She later worked for Hillsdale Community Schools cooking and serving school lunches, and the children were lucky to have her because she was an excellent cook.
She married her soulmate Joseph N. England Jr. on September 5, 1948 in Michigan Center, MI. They later moved to Adrian, MI, where together, they raised four children. This past September they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Bernie and Joe loved to spend the winter months in Florida where they made lasting friendships. She loved to bowl, golf, and play cards, and she was well known for being extremely lucky when it came to games of chance.
Bernice enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and embroidering and her hand made Christmas stockings will decorate the homes of her children and grandchildren every holiday season for years to come. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Red Hat Society. Bernice also loved making homemade greeting cards for family members that will forever be treasured.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Pamela, stepmother Betty Baker and stepsister Lynda Britt. She is survived by her husband Joseph, children, Charlotte (Kevin) Begley of Pahrump, NV, Lorene LaVoie of Pinckney, MI and Daniel (Cathy Leece) England of Gilbert, MN. Sisters, Betty Griggs and Dorothy (Harold) Sexton and brother Charles (Judy) Baker, Stepsister Sharon Ransom, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bernice loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at Charles J. Burden & Son Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson, MI. A memorial will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020