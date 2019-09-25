|
|
Beth Ann Lewis, age 78, of Allen, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born November 2, 1940 in Paulding, Ohio to Lester and Blanche (Gary) Clevenger. Beth married James Lewis on April 17, 1993 and he preceded her in death in 2016.
Beth graduated from Jonesville High School in 1958 and she attended Western Michigan University. Beth was the former manager of House of Flavors in Hillsdale. She was a member of the Newhart Ministries in Coldwater.
Survivors include one son, Dallas (Anita) Gordon of Allen; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one brother, Oliver (Doris) Clevenger of Adrian.
In addition to her husband, James Lewis, Beth was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Gordon; four great-grandchildren, a sister, Evelyn Pease and brother, Leslie Clevenger.
There will be graveside memorial services for Beth Lewis on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Concord with Pastor Gaylord VanAken officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019