Betty Ann Brotherston Burt passed away on September 29, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son in-law, Lisa Marie and Michael Blanek, in Sylvan Lake.

Betty grew up in Hillsdale as the daughter of Harold and Vera Brotherston. She attended Hillsdale High School, Bowling Green College, and received a master's degree from Michigan State University. She had an illustrious career in education teaching in Seaside, Oregon and Chateauroux, France before returning to Hillsdale. She married John Burt (Colonel USAF, retired), and is survived by their daughters: Lisa Marie Blanek, Michael Blanek, and Deborah Anne Kutsick, Steven Kutsick, and grandchildren Christina Blanek, Jonathan Blanek, and Brian James Spieth. Betty is also survived by her Brother Joseph H. Brotherston (Colonel USAF, retired) Jody Brotherston and their children Jeffrey Brotherston, Jayme Anne Norrie and a great niece, Annabella Brotherston.

Betty was an important part of Hillsdale High School for many years as the Counselor and Career Guidance educator. She coached the girls golf team, wining many competitions and will be remembered by numerous grateful students for her dedicated enthusiasm. Her love of music and dancing fit right in with the many years she coached cheerleading. The cheerleaders chose her young daughters Lisa and Debbie as their mascots. She also taught several psychology classes at Hillsdale College. Betty loved to travel, and every spring break she was traveling, with Washington, DC being a favorite place and a tradition for her family. Her love of history was a special treasure shared with her daughters. She celebrated her 90th birthday in September 2020 at the home of her daughter, Lisa Marie Blanek in Sylvan Lake.

Services will be at the Catholic Church Our Lady of Refuge Parish, with a visitation and Rosary at Riverside Chapel on October 1, 2020. Graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale will be November 2, 2020. Remembrances in her honor may be made to the Service Dogs for the Blind.

