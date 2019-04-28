Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty C. (Alten) Clark


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty C. (Alten) Clark Obituary
Betty C. Clark, 89, of rural Hudson, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. She was
born April 4, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late John Henry and Veda
Ellen (Esterline) Alten. She married Myron C. Clark on November 12, 1949, in Clayton,
MI, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2016.

Betty graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1949, and was a lifelong
Hudson resident. She worked as a school bus driver for Waldron Schools for 28 years,
was an avid bowler and member of the Eastern Star in Medina.

Surviving Betty are her children, Roger (Shirley) Clark of Hudson, Daniel (Teresa) Clark
of Pittsford, and Linda Mason of Hudson; eight grandchildren and 22 great
grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and grandson, Scott Clark.

A funeral service for Betty will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at
Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson with Rev. Douglas Plunkett officiating. Interment will
take place at Prattville Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends for a
visitation on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions in honor of Betty can be made to a .
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at
www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now