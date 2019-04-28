|
Betty C. Clark, 89, of rural Hudson, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. She was
born April 4, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late John Henry and Veda
Ellen (Esterline) Alten. She married Myron C. Clark on November 12, 1949, in Clayton,
MI, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2016.
Betty graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1949, and was a lifelong
Hudson resident. She worked as a school bus driver for Waldron Schools for 28 years,
was an avid bowler and member of the Eastern Star in Medina.
Surviving Betty are her children, Roger (Shirley) Clark of Hudson, Daniel (Teresa) Clark
of Pittsford, and Linda Mason of Hudson; eight grandchildren and 22 great
grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and grandson, Scott Clark.
A funeral service for Betty will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at
Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson with Rev. Douglas Plunkett officiating. Interment will
take place at Prattville Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends for a
visitation on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions in honor of Betty can be made to a .
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at
www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019