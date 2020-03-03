Home

Betty J. Raymond

Betty J. Raymond Obituary
Betty J. Raymond, 89, of Osseo, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born Jan. 18, 1931 in Waldron to Aubrey & Lois (Bildner) Shaneour. Betty was married June 19, 1949 to Frederick Raymond and he preceded her in death in 1997.

Betty retired from Leonard Brothers Van & Storage in Detroit. She was a former member of the OES, the Heart Club and she loved camping and traveling. Betty loved to acknowledge all kinds of special occasions by sending out cards to everyone she knew. She especially enjoyed making sure everyone at the Medical Care Facility received a birthday card.

Surviving is a son, Robert Raymond of Osseo; three grandchildren, Kathy (Gary) Ester, Kevin (Terri) Stiekes and Ken (Kristen) Stiekes; seven great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Shaneour of Frontier.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Lorraine Ann Lee, and four siblings.

Funeral services for Betty Raymond will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:30 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Kim Repp officiating. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 3-8 PM, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Betty Raymond. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
